🔊Sonos announces its new Arc Ultra soundbar and Sub 4 subwoofer

📣 The Sonos Arc Ultra features 14 drivers, three more than the Arc while being thinner

🆕 Sonos’ new Sound Motion drivers produce bigger and heavier sound with smaller units

🎶 Sonos Arc Ultra can produce a 9.1.4 sound field all on its own

🫨 Sub 4 features a new matte finish and dual force-cancelling woofers

📆 Sonos Arc Ultra ($999) and Sub 4 ($799) preorders begin today and ship October 29

Sonos has announced its long awaited Arc Ultra Dolby Atmos soundbar and it truly is an all-in one surround sound system.

The Sonos Arc Ultra features 14 drivers units, which gives it three more drivers than found in the standard Arc soundbar and yet it’s also slimmer than Sonos previous soundbar. Sonos says it has developed Sound Motion technology so smaller driver units can produce bigger and heavier sound.

The new Sound Motion woofer can supposedly produce double the amount of bass than the existing Arc. The soundbar also features new side and upward-firing drivers as well, plus custom colinear waveguides that produce the left, right, and center channels.

Sonos has added a new dialogue enhancement feature and users will be able to choose how much they want to boost dialoge volume. Users can also use TruePlay to calibrate the Arc Ultra to the unique acoustics of your livingspace using the soundbar’s onboard microphone.

The Arc Ultra will also be compatible with the stellar Sonos Ace wireless headphones, pairing them will allow you to enjoy private surround sound.

Sonos Sub 4

Sonos also announced a new Sub 4 subwoofer alongside the Arc Ultra.

The Sub 4 bares the same squricle design but in a new matte finish. The subwoofer have also been upgraded with a dual force-cancelling woofers that "virtually eliminate distortion," which is basically that warbly sound when the bass gets too intense.

Sonos also upgraded the Sub 4 with an stronger wireless radio for connecting to other Sonos speakers. It also has increased memory and processing power for future innovations, which may allude to Sonos’ future home cinema ambitions.

The Sonos Arc and Sub 4 are both available to preorder in black and white, and will arrive on October 29. The Sonos Arc Ultra is priced at $999 while the Sub 4 costs $799.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.