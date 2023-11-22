Right now (today at 12pm ET/9am PT), Walmart+ Black Friday deals launched the deepest discounts of the season. The Amazon Prime-like Walmart+ is 50% off right now, and without it you’ll have to wait three hours for the leftovers.

📺 TV shoppers, you can get $800 off this Sony OLED 4KTV, $98 for a Roku TV, and a $188 55” TCL 4K Roku TV. The Samsung Frame TV is as low as $897 today – if you don’t opt for a top-of-the-line Samsung OLED and QLED TV deals.

🍎 How about them Apples? The $169 AirPods Pro 2 will be their lowest price ever beating Amazon by $20, the $80 Apple AirTags 4-pack represents a $20 discount and a great stocking stuffer, you can get $50 off the Apple Watch 9, and you can save $30 on a BackBone One controller, which makes iPhone or Android a portable PS5, while PS5 controllers are now just $50. Apple owns Beats, so without a doubt, the $99 Beats Studio3 wireless headphones will be a hot seller.

💻 Note: it’s B&H Photo, not Walmart, that has the best deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro computers. I’m always willing to send you to the best deals, no mater what. We’re also seeing the lowest price ever for the iPad 10th gen at Amazon.

🎮 Speaking of a portable Playstation, the #1 gift is the Sony PlayStation Portal and it’s SOLD OUT everywhere. But follow me on Twitter/X and my Instagram Broadcast channel – and turn on notifications – and you’ll get alerts as soon as it’s in stock.

Walmart has more Black Friday deals going live today, November 22, with some huge savings on offer. Just like we saw before, Walmart+ members will get three hours of early access to snap up all the best deals and they’re likely to sell out fast. We’ve listed some of our favorite deals below, so add them to your basket today so you can check out immediately once they’re live today at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Walmart Black Friday deals

Best Walmart deals we’ve spotted:

📆 Your Calendar

🔥 In demand: Sony’s new hard-to-find-in-stock PSP is hot property right now

The PlayStation Portal is a hot seller during November, often selling out mere minutes after it’s back in stock. Don’t expect to see its $199 MSRP price discounted during Black Friday, but stores like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target will likely have more stock on November 22. If you’re eager to get your hands on the PlayStation Portal, check our restock links below.

👉 Tip: Get a physical copy or digital copy before the PS5 version releases

Naughty Dog has announced that The Last of Us Part 2 is getting the remaster treatment for PS5 on January 19, 2024. However, unlike The Last of Us Part 1, Sony is offering a $10 upgrade fee for those who own the game on PS4.

Why is matters: Expect the PS5 version of the game to cost $60, so you’re best picking up a PlayStation 4 copy for $20 and paying the $10 upgrade fee when the game releases. Walmart is selling the game for $20 on November 22 as part of its Black Friday promotion.

😈 Big discount: Save $120 on the Xbox Series X Diablo 4 bundle

Walmart is selling the Xbox Series X and a digital download code of Diablo 4 for $439 – that’s an impressive saving of $120. It’s great to see discounts on Microsoft’s flagship console, as in previous years you’d be lucky to find it in stock at full price. Diablo 4 is also a cracking game and should keep you entertained for hours.

😍 Wow: Exceptional picture quality for a reasonable price

We’ve seen several discounts on cheaper 4K and Full HD TVs, but one of the most highly-rated OLED TVs is currently $800 off at Walmart. Sony’s superb 65-inch Bravia XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV is down to $1,398 while stocks last, which is a massive saving over the usual asking price. This TV will meet all your entertainment needs, with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and a Netflix Calibrated Mode. It’s also perfect for PS5 thanks to its 120Hz, 4K display.

🤝 Deal: Get a free game with the new PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony’s PS5 Slim is now available at various retailers, and there’s a tempting bundle already at Walmart. You can pick up the disc model PS5 Slim with either Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – that’s a saving of $60. With 1TB internal storage, a smaller footprint, and a detachable disc drive, the PS5 Slim will eventually replace the beefier PlayStation 5 launch models.

Early Black Friday deals are only the beginning of the high holiday shopping season. Samsung is teasing discounts as late as December 11 for unpunctual shoppers. Four times a year, the Discover Samsung sale happens and it often heavily discounts Galaxy phones, Galaxy tablets, 4KTVs and smart home accessories.

👏 Act fast: Expect this deal to sell out fast

One of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart, which will be snapped up by Walmart+ members who get early access, is the Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones. At just $99 – over $100 off the current discount – this is the type of Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss!

😱 Crazy low price: These won’t stay in stock for long

Walmart is selling a pair of true wireless earbuds with a charging case for just $9.88. That’s an incredible price point if you’re after a pocket-sized pair of earbuds, and they’re no slouch when it comes to specs. With 32 hours of total playtime, three EQ sound settings, and a microphone for calls, this is an absolute steal.

🎮 Price drift: Need a 2nd controller? Stick drift ruining for current gamepad? Spend $40 (Xbox) or $50 (PS5) instead of $75

More than any other gaming accessory, my followers buy PS5 and Xbox controllers. It makes sense – lots of console owners want more than one gamepad and stick drift on a lot of early PS5 DualSense controllers has made getting a new one necessary.

Well, now is the time of year to buy: I’m seeing prices as low as $40 for Xbox Series X controllers and $50 for PS5 controllers when prices are often $75.

