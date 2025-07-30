(Credit: The Shortcut)

🚨 Target's $50 Nintendo eShop credit offer for late Switch 2 pre-orders ends tomorrow, July 31, at 11:59 PM PT

📆 Eligible customers must have received their Switch 2 pre-order after June 7 to qualify

📧 Check your email for the offer, add the gift card to your cart, and ensure you're signed in to your Target account

💰 Redeem the gift card on the Nintendo eShop to purchase games or other content

You're running out of time to claim Target's Nintendo Switch 2 gift card offer. The retailer has sent out $50 of Nintendo eShop credit to customers who pre-ordered a Switch 2 but received it late as compensation.

However, the generous offer ends tomorrow, July 31, at 11:59 PT, so check your email and redeem the deal as soon as possible.

To redeem the free $50 Nintendo eShop gift card, select the button above from your email, add the gift card to your cart, and make sure you're signed in to your Target account associated with the right email address so you can receive your Target Circle Deal.

The email from Target should look like this. (Credit: The Shortcut)

Complete checkout and your gift card will be delivered to your inbox free of charge. Follow the instructions to redeem your gift card on the Nintendo eShop. You can use the funds to purchase one of the best Switch 2 games for less.

If you received your Switch 2 pre-order from Target late, it seems like the console had to arrive after June 7 (two days after the Switch 2 launched) to be eligible for the $50 eShop gift card.

Again, it's worth double checking your inbox and spam folder before tomorrow ends, as $50 of eShop credit goes a long way. Personally, I’d recommend picking up Donkey Kong Bananza, if you haven’t already.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is widely available from Target and other retailers if you still haven’t picked one up. You can get the console on its own, or the Mario Kart World bundle – which saves you $30. Nintendo also announced it’s releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A console bundle in October.

