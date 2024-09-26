(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

🎧 SteelSeries debuts its first gaming earbuds, the Gamebuds

🔕 Features ANC, transparency mode, and 10 hours of battery life

🛜 Connects wireless using either Bluetooth 5.3 or a 2.4GHz wireless USB-C connector

🕹️ Over 100 game profiles in the Arctis Moble app on iOS and Android

📆 Preorder today for $159, available on October 29

SteelSeries has introduced its first pair of gaming earbuds fittingly named the Gamebuds. They have all the wireless earbuds features you’d expect plus the 100+ game profiles previously only available to their gaming headsets.

SteelSeries is certainly angling their earbuds as a regular lifestyle product as much as it is for gaming. They come with active noise canceling and a transparency mode you would find on any pair of Apple AirPods 4 or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

What makes them different is there’s a 2.4GHz wireless transmitter stowed away in the charging case. This lets you connect your earbuds to an Xbox Series X, PS5 Pro, PC, gaming handheld, laptop, or anything with a USB-C port.

From there, you can use the Actis Mobile app on an iPhone or Android phone to select between over 100 popular games like Black Myth: Wukong, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, and more. You’ll even be able to enjoy 360-degree spatial audio since these earbuds support surround sound and Tempest 3D Audio on the PS5.

These earbuds should also be pretty long-lasting as SteelSeries claims they provide 10 hours of battery life plus another 30 hours in the case. However, those numbers are only with ANC off, so turning that feature on may reduce the battery life to 7-8 hours.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The earbuds also quick-charge over USB-C to give you three hours of play after 15 minutes. And if you hate plugging in stuff, the case also features Qi wireless charging.

The SteelSeries Gamebuds are available for preorder now for $159, and they ship on October 29th.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director and he has too many earbuds. It’s a bit of a problem really.