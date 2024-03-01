👷 Sony said it’s working hard to restock the PlayStation Portal

😳 Sony’s handheld continues to ‘exceed our expectations’

👍 It says it’s been shipping more units consistently to stores

😤 It’s been hard to find a PlayStation Portal in stock since its release in November 2023

Sony has said it’s working on bringing more PlayStation Portal units to market and has asked fans to “stay tuned” for future updates.

It’s been hard to find a PlayStation Portal restock ever since the handheld was released in November yesterday, with units briefly appearing on sale before quickly selling out.

The success of the Portal has caught many by surprise, as it was initially met with a lot of skepticism from the gaming community who were expecting something more akin to a PSP 2.

However, Sony PlayStation’s VP of product management Hiromi Wakai recently told GameFile that the company was prepared for the initial backlash and believes early adopters have helped sell the positive aspects of the PlayStation Portal.

“Although we don’t have any numbers to share, the demand has continued to exceed our expectations,” Wakai recently told GameFile’s Stephen Totilo. “From the beginning, PlayStation Portal was intended to be a product best suited for people with specific needs and those who want to play in a specific way, so the reactions after the announcement were very much within our expectations.”

It appears that Sony has been cautious with its initial supply of PlayStation Portal units, as Mat Piscatella from US game tracking firm Circana said: “PlayStation Portal selling out, but not a ton being made.”

Sony said that it’s prioritizing PlayStation Portal supply and that “The production is running smoothly and we’ve been shipping more units consistently,” according to Wakai.

“We will continue to bring more units to the market, so please stay tuned.”

Sony’s PS5 handheld lets you stream games via Remote Play. You’ll need a strong internet connection to get the best experience, and a pair of PlayStation Earbuds or the PS5 Pulse Elite Wireless headset if you want to enjoy wireless audio.