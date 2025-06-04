🚨 We’re covering Sony's State of Play live on The Shortcut!

12:00 pm ET: Hello, and welcome to The Shortcut’s State of Play live blog! I’m going to be bringing you all the latest and greatest announcements from PlayStation today (or this evening for me), as it promises to be a jam-packed show.

Sony has already said it’ll be sharing updates on the latest “must-play games coming to PS5”. But what can we expect? Well, there’s a certain Marvel character named Wolverine who could do with a reintroduction, and Sony will certainly want to show more of Ghost of Yotei, which is out on October 2, 2025.

Sony will also want to remind people that just because another Japanese is releasing a new console for the first time in eight years (of which the name escapes me), there’s plenty of reason to pick up a PS5 or PS5 Pro and to stick with PlayStation for the foreseeable.

While I could sit here and speculate all day long of what Sony might reveal, the show is only a few hours away. It also hasn’t been spoilt yet, which is refreshing rarity these days.

So, come and join me for 40 minutes of PlayStation-centric content. The State of Play takes place at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST. Be there, or be Square, Circle, Cross, Triangle! *ahem*

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.