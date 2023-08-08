(Credit: The Shortcut/Nickelodeon)

Sony has filed a new patent that will let PlayStation gamers smell in-game odors, something that would be akin to “Smell-O-Vision”, which never took off after it debuted in cinemas in the 1960s.

Still, imagine being surrounded by the intoxicating aroma of petrol in Gran Turismo 7 or being physically repulsed by the stench of a mutated Clicker in The Last of Us? Well, that could be a possibility one day if Sony’s patent is anything to go by.

The patent would trigger specific aromas during certain points of a game (thanks, Gamerant), much like how the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers are utilized to increase immersion when playing the best PS5 games.

Sony filed a similar patent back in 2021 that would involve “positive, neutral, or negative interactions” with varying scents, and it appears the Japanese electronics giant thinks there could be something to this tech.

Microsoft recently released pizza-scented Xbox controllers, though they’re basically just your standard gamepads with a diffuser attached and were part of a sweepstake competition. Sony’s approach to smelly gameplay would likely be far more nuanced and could make give it another edge when it comes to PS5 vs Xbox Series X.

This isn’t the first patent we’ve seen Sony file that may never reach the light of day. The company filed a patent that would allow the DualSense controller to change temperature based on in-game environments. Imagine stepping out into the wintry plains of God of War Ragnarok and feeling that sensation in your hands.

If Sony does plan to add more features to its gamepad, here’s hoping it addresses the PS5 controller battery life first. The controller tends to conk out after six to 12 hours, which is a far cry from what the Xbox Wireless Controller and Nintendo Switch Pro Controller provide.

Still, you can mitigate this problem somewhat by picking up the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, which is one of the best PS5 accessories. You’ll want to grab a spare PS5 pad, though, so you can hot-swap controllers, but thankfully there are now plenty of PS5 controller colors to choose from.

Have you ever wanted to smell what’s happening in your favorite video games? Yeah, me neither. Just give me a PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro instead.