One of the coolest aspects of the PS5 controller is its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, which help increase your immersion when playing the best PS5 games.

However, it seems like Sony has more plans to make its next PlayStation controller even more innovative using heat-changing technology.

The feature was spotted in a newly registered patent and could emulate the sense of either hot or cold when held, using a more gel-like material (thanks, Exputer).

Imagine the controller getting cold as you experience Thimbelwinter in God of War Ragnarok, or gradually getting warmer like an engine when you’re driving a car in Gran Turismo 7. Pretty cool, right?

The way this would work is by using a “Peltier element” inside the controller, which could be electrically charged to change its temperature. It may seem superfluous, but it admittedly would add another selling point to Sony’s next pad.

The patent describes the material that would be used as “elastically deformable” and will help make the current haptic feedback vibrations found in the PS5 DualSense controller feel even more realistic.

So will we see this new technology arrive soon? Companies register patents for all sorts of reasons, and many of the ideas never see the light of day. I’d personally rather see Sony work on improving the PS5 controller battery life, which continues to be my biggest bugbear with its pad.

It was disappointing to find out in my PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review that Sony’s pro – despite its many improvements – actually has worse battery life than the original $70 pad.

Of course, there’s nothing to suggest that Sony couldn’t offer some enticing new features and significantly better battery life in its next controller. But we’ll have to wait and see whether this heat-changing tech ever arrives.