Sony is releasing a PS5 DualSense controller that’s specially aimed at PC players, even though rumors have been circulating that the Japanese company may be pulling back support for the platform.

The ‘PC Ready’ DualSense controller is essentially the PS5 gamepad we know and love. However, it includes a longer USB cable and costs $74.99. It’s available now from Best Buy.

The PS5 DualSense controller is already compatible with PC via Bluetooth, but some games require a wired connection to take full advantage of the controller’s features, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

It’s a slightly misleading product then, as again, there are no specific changes with this DualSense controller, other than the accompanying 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable.

It’ll still be up to a developer whether a game supports the DualSense controller natively, and you’ll more than likely have to use it wired if you want to experience haptic feedback and the adaptive triggers.

The timing has certainly raised eyebrows after Bloomberg reported that Sony has decided to change its approach to PC releases.

Reports suggest that Sony will continue to release multiplayer titles on PC and PS5, like Marathon. However, single-player games that the company is famed for will no longer come to PC and will remain exclusive to console.

Ports of Ghost of Yotēi and Saros were apparently in the works, but these have now been shelved. The decision comes as Sony has seen mixed results with its PC releases and fear that putting PS5 exclusives on PC a year or so later has devalued the appeal of its console.

The move would be quite the U-turn on Sony’s part, particularly as we’ve seen several PC-specific hardware launches such as monitors and the upcoming Pulse Elevate wireless speakers. Sony has even spent time making some PC games more PS5-like, with Trophy support and the ability to see your friends list, and released a PlayStation Accessories app.

With the PC market continuing to grow and become an essential revenue source for some companies (Capcom revealed that 50% of its sales are now on PC), it’ll be interesting to see whether Sony’s gamble pays off, or whether it stays the course with its current strategy.

