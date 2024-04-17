(Credit: Sucker Punch)

🙌 Ghost of Tsushima is the first game to get PlayStation Trophy support on PC

🤝 The game will also support cross-play with PS4 and PS5 for the game’s online mode

🆕 Players will be able to access a new PlayStation in-game overlay

👀 It shows which of your friends are online, your Trophies, settings, and profile

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will be the first PS5 game on PC that supports PlayStation Trophies when it launches on May 16.

The game will include Sony’s new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings and Profile. The feature will be available on Windows PC and accessed via an in-game menu. Simply press ‘SHIFT+F1+ on your keyboard.

It’s the first time we’ve seen any sort of real integration between the PS5 and PC, despite many of the best PS5 games making their way to Steam. The game will also support cross-play, so Ghost of Tsushima Legends players (the game’s multiplayer mode) will be able to team up whether they’re on PC, PS4, or PS5.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles, which means any Trophies you’ve earned in the PS5 version will automatically unlock on PC, and vice versa.

What’s more, the PC version will retain support for Steam Achievements and Epic Game Store achievements.

Of course, to earn PlayStation Trophies you’ll need to sign in or create a PlayStation Network account.

Ghost of Tsushima on PC seems like it will be the definitive way to enjoy Sucker Punch’s enthralling open-world title. The Director’s Cut on PC is fully optimized for ultra-wide monitors, with support for 21:9 and 32:9 resolutions. Even 48:9 and triple monitor set-ups are supported.

You can also boost the game’s frame rate thanks to Nvidia DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3 and Intel XeSS support, and enhance image quality using Nvidia DLAA or AMD FSR 3 Native AA.

The game also supports all the DualSense features, including haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, when using a wired connection. Read our guide on how to use the PS5 DualSense Edge on PC for the best settings and everything you need to know.

Even without all the fancy settings that PC provides, Ghost of Tsushima is one of the best PS4 games to play on PS5 even if you don’t own the Director’s Cut version.

Hopefully, the decision to bring Trophies to the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima will pave the way for other games that are already on Steam. Recent titles like Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West and Returnal are all prime candidates for Trophy hunters.