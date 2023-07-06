Samsung will show off its latest range of phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 at its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26.

The event is being hosted in Seoul, Korea, for the very first time, and will be streamed live on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. The stream begins at 8pm KST, which is 7am ET, 4am PT, and 12pm BST.

A massive Samsung leak earlier this month showed marketing images for the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip, and other unannounced but expected devices, and suggested the Galaxy Unpacked event would take place in late July. It turns out that was the indeed case, and it’s where we’ll see Samsung’s next flagship foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A July launch is earlier than we’re used from Samsung. The Korean-based company usually reveals its handsets in August, but it means it’ll get a two-month head start on the eventual iPhone 15 Pro Max release date, which will fall in September.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Galaxy Unpacked event

📆 Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event takes place on July 26

🇰🇷 It’s the first time the show is being held in South Korea

👀 We’re expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the new Flip 5

🤔 Samsung will be hoping its foldable is still considered the phone to beat

More image leaks from the German publication WinFuture suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will launch in white, black, and a purple-ish shade, though Samsung usually includes some exclusive colors for certain regions. The device will also sport a new 3.5-inch cover display, which has apparently been optimized to take full advantage of Samsung and Google’s apps.

Samsung isn’t the only phone manufacturer launching new devices in July, of course. British company Nothing is set to reveal the Nothing Phone 2 on July 11, which retains the smartphone’s now iconic translucent design and Glyph light functionality.