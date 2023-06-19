(Credit: The Shortcut / Matt Swider)

If you want to be surprised by all the announcements at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, look away now. A massive leak appears to have revealed all the products Samsung is planning to show, including crystal-clear marketing images that look genuine.

We already know the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 launch timing, as the Galaxy Unpacked event has been confirmed to take place in late July. It will be the first time Samsung has held an in-person conference in its home city of Seoul, as the event usually takes place in New York or London.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung leak

📸 Photos of Samsung’s upcoming product have leaked online

👀 The devices are expected to be shown during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event

📆 The event is tipped to take place on July 27 and will be held in Seoul, South Korea

🆕 Expect to see a new Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6

The leak, first shared by Twitter user Evleaks before being removed and later uploaded by Fabrizio Degni, strongly suggests we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Samsung Galaxy Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 in all their glory, and you can ogle at their new designs in the image gallery below.

(Credit: @evleaks)

The leak also points to the Galaxy Unpacked event taking place on Thursday, July 27, where we’ll get a proper look at what the Korean company has in store. With Google entering the foldable market with its Pixel Fold, Samsung will want to show why it’s still considered the industry leader when it comes to foldable devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 also now faces competition from the excellent Motorola Razr+, but Apple is yet to show any interest in joining the foldable or clamshell craze just yet. Instead, the Cupertino company is focusing on its VR and AR headset, but the Apple Vision Pro price means it won’t be for everyone.

If you’re looking for something different, keep your eye on the Nothing Phone 2 release date of July 11, as it’s sure to bring a little bit of creativity to the relatively predictable smartphone space.