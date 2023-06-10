While the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 launch date hasn’t been confirmed, we know the official timing and location a month and a half in advance.

“Late July” is when the next big Galaxy Unpacked event is confirmed to take place,” according to Samsung, and the company will be hosting the in-person Unpacked press conference in its home city for the first time: Seoul, Korea. Usually, Samsung Unpacked events take place in New York and London.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Samsung Unpacked news

📆 Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in “late July”

🌏 It’ll be hosted in Seoul, Korea, not NYC or London for the first time

📱 The Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are expected to be announced

Given all the foldable talk in the company’s announcement (we read the press release, and they use the word “foldable” 10 times), it’s safe to assume these are the device that will take center stage at Unpacked.

The forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be a moderate upgrade over last year’s excellent foldable, as evidenced by our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, according to the latest rumors. The design is said to have been slightly tweaked with a thinner profile and lighter weight, while the crease in the middle of the folding screen will be shallower in depth thanks to a new waterdrop-style hinge. That hinge could also give the phone better protection against dust, which could earn Samsung its first IP58 certification for a folding phone.

The Z Fold 5 screen size is expected to stay the same, with a 6.2-inch panel on the front and a 7.6-inch display inside. Both will come with 120Hz refresh rates. Meanwhile, the same triple camera system from the Z Fold 4 will also likely be carried over and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to be included for a performance and efficiency boost year over year.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 rumors

The smaller and more pocketable Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to also come with a similar design to last year’s model, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but with a new waterdrop hinge for a reduced crease and IP58 protection. The display will likely remain 6.7 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display will get an upgrade to a 3.4-inch panel, giving you a much larger canvas to do things on. The cameras and battery life are rumored to remain the same as the Z Flip 4, while the processor will likely be swapped for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

It’s unclear what other new products Samsung could announce at Unpacked, but you can bet they’ll probably leak out leading up to the event itself. Stay tuned to The Shortcut for full coverage of the event later this summer.