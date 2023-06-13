The Nothing Phone 1 (Credit: Nothing)

The Nothing Phone 2 release date has been revealed – and we don’t have to wait long. The flagship phone will launch on July 11, and a deep dive event will take place on the same day at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT.

Details about Nothing Phone 2 are still scarce, but we know the second smartphone from the British company will be a more powerful device than Nothing Phone 1 and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Nothing Phone 2 release date

📆 Nothing has announced the release date for the Nothing Phone 2

🔜 It’s scheduled to launch on July 11

💰 An event will be held to showcase the phone and announce the price

💪 It’s set to be a lot more powerful than the first Nothing Phone

A teaser trailer back in May hinted that the Nothing Phone 2 will feature the same unique Glphy Interface and will run Nothing OS – the company’s customized version of Android. We can also expect some modern-day features that were missing from Nothing Phone 1, like improved waterproofing and faster wireless charging.

Unlike the Nothing Phone 1, US fans won’t miss out this time around. The successor to the Phone 1 will launch in North America and Europe, however, we’re still not sure how much it will cost.

The Nothing Phone 1 was appealing due to its £399 price tag (around $498), so it remains to be seen if Nothing will be able to offer great value once again for the specs inside. It’s almost a certainty that it will be more expensive than $498, but I’d expect it to cost less than $1,000.

You can watch the official Nothing Phone 2 launch on the company’s website.