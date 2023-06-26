We’re getting closer to the Nothing Phone 2 release date, and the British-based company is continuing to tease what we’ll see on July 11.

One of the standout features of the original Nothing Phone was the device’s Glyph light, which would light up to show notifications or when your phone was charging.

Now, it looks like users will be able to have a bit more fun with the Nothing Phone 2 Glyph light, as it can be customized to create your own light and sound combinations, and you can compose your own Glyph Ringtone.

Nothing showed off a video on Twitter in collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, an electro-house music supergroup, which gave us a better look at how the back of the phone has been redesigned from the previous model.

For starters, the Glyph seems to have more light zones this time around. There appear to be 11 zones instead of five, allowing for far more patterns and customization options than before.

The Nothing Phone 2 is being positioned as the company’s first flagship phone, which means it will likely cost more than the first phone’s £399 price tag (around $498). It’ll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and should improve upon many of the elements of Nothing Phone 1, such as better waterproofing.

We’ll soon know everything about Nothing’s next product, as July 11 is only a few weeks away.