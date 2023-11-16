Over the past few years, Samsung The Frame TV deals have topped our list of most purchased products during Black Friday. With generous discounts on a range of sizes, Black Friday is the best time to buy a Samsung The Frame TV. But why are they so popular?

Samsung’s The Frame TV has one unique selling point that separates it from the competition. When you’re not watching TV, you can switch on Art Mode. This transforms the display into a convincing work of art thanks to its anti-reflection matte display, with countless exhibits to choose from. You can display your own photography or memories on The Frame TV, too.

It means that no matter what size you go for, the Samsung The Frame TV can blend seamlessly into your home. It’s designed to hang flush against the wall, and a Slim Fit Wall Mount is included with every purchase. You can also customize the bezel of The Frame TV so that it looks more authentic.

Thankfully, you don’t have to compromise when it comes to specs, either. The Samsung The Frame TV is 4K, uses QLED technology, supports HDR for movies, and has a 120Hz refresh rate. Gamers will be pleased to know that it also includes Samsung’s Gaming Hub, allowing you to stream the best Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

While an OLED display might be more appealing to some, the distinctive selling point of the Samsung The Frame TV is that it won’t be an eyesore if you want a television in another room without it being distracting. You can also position The Frame TV in portrait mode to mix things up or adapt it to suit your style.

It’s easy to see why it’s a popular pick during Black Friday, then, especially as you can save around $500 on most sizes. Prices range from as low as $790 for the 43-inch model, to $1,950 for the 75-inch model.

