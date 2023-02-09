(Credit: Samsung / AT&T)

Preorder the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus for free with a $1,000 trade-in credit on most popular smartphones from the last six years – including the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S10. This trade-in deal shows up as a bill credit – you get the phone for no money, then it’s credited to your AT&T plan in monthly payments until the phone is paid off. It’s a great way to pick up the best phone on the cheap.

And there’s more.

Samsung Galaxy S23 storage bonus and credit

In addition to this great Samsung Galaxy S23 AT&T deal, get a bonus Samsung credit of up to $120 when you buy with links you see here at The Shortcut right now. All of the base storage levels get a free Samsung Galaxy S23 storage upgrade, too, so you can pick As of this writing, all of the Galaxy S23 colors are still set to arrive at your door by the February 17, 2023 release date, so act fast if you don’t want to wait!

Here’s the breakdown of Samsung has to offer, starting with the best deal on the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.

Get a Galaxy S23 Plus and $100 credit

Get a Galaxy S23 and $80 credit

Use your $1,000 trade-in credit to get a free AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 – add that to Samsung’s preorder extra storage bonus and Instant Samsung Credit of $100 or $80, respectively, and you’ve got a bright AMOLED screen, extra Galaxy S23 storage and powerful Galaxy S23 specs, sure, but you’ll also have a little extra spending money to drop on a new pair of Galaxy Buds2 Pro or Galaxy Watch5.

Get a Galaxy S23 Ultra and $120 credit

Finally, the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is your go-to phone when you want to get things done with its embedded Galaxy S Pen or take incredible photos with the Galaxy S23 Camera. Doesn’t hurt it has the best Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life, to boot. Get it for just $199.99 with applicable trade-in and enjoy an additional $120 Samsung credit after the $50 bonus you get for using our links. If you’re unsure whether the extra $199.99 is worth it, take a look at our Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review to see if it’s the right phone for you.

What if you don’t have a phone to trade in?

If you don’t have an old Android phone to trade in, you can still take advantage of this awesome AT&T Galaxy S23 deal. First, you’ll want to head over to eBay and pick up a Galaxy S7 for about $90.

Next, head over to the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S23 deal page, and at the trade-in option, select your soon-to-be-delivered Galaxy S7 Edge. This will score you the $1,000 trade-in bonus, allowing you to get the phone for just the cost of the Galaxy S7. There are also other devices that qualify, such as the Galaxy XCover Pro ($100) or the OnePlus Nord ($100).

