(Credit: Adelaide Chantilly for The Shortcut)

➡️The Shortcut Skinny: A new battery champ?

🔋 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery outlasts several Android flagships in test

📱 The Galaxy S23 Ultra battery life seems equal to the iPhone 14 Pro Max

👍 That’s great news for Samsung fans – battery life may be best in the business

It didn’t take long for gadget YouTubers to start testing the Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life, and it looks like owners of the phone are in for a treat when it comes to the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max as far as battery life is concerned.

(Credit: Adelaide Chantilly for The Shortcut)

The first test I saw, by TechDroider, was the most telling, with very good results for Samsung’s newest flagship. It pitted the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery against the 14 Pro Max and several other Android phones, including last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra as well as the Xiaomi 13 Pro and the OnePlus 11, both of which share the same Qualcomm processor as the S23 series phones. The test covered most normal use cases, such as video watching, gaming, video recording and web browsing.

In the end, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lasted 11 hours, 15 minutes – just 10 minutes less than the 14 Pro Max. That’s close enough I’d expect either phone to outlast the other on a different day, depending on usage.

Indeed, another test, posted yesterday on the Agrawalji Technical channel, put the Galaxy S23 Ultra battery ahead of the iPhone 14 Pro Max battery by almost 40 minutes, with both phones lasting over eight hours (the S23 Ultra died four minutes short of the nine-hour mark). Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus also beat the 14 Pro Max and seemed likely to outlast the S23 Ultra battery, but ultimately died 20 minutes earlier than Samsung’s priciest non-folding phone.

When you consider both tests, these results are especially impressive when considering the Samsung Galaxy S23 specs include a 5,000mAh battery for the third year in a row. Back to TechDroider’s test, it definitely supports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 claims of improved efficiency for this year’s chipset. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, vs. the Galaxy S22 Ultra, lasted 93 minutes longer – Qualcomm says the new processor is up to 40% more efficient, so it’s possible that under the lighter workloads most people put their phones through, the Galaxy S23 Ultra battery could last even longer.