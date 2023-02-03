The Samsung Galaxy S23 specs will hopefully result in improved battery life this year, thanks to increased capacity (for the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus) and efficiency gains made possible by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which Qualcomm says is 40% more efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

We’ll help you pick the best phone to power through your day with this breakdown, revealing how your use might best play to the strengths of each model and get you the most battery life possible.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets the biggest battery of the three phones, at 5,000 mAh, which is somewhat disappointing to hear to anyone who was hoping for an increase, but it looks like we’ll be getting that same battery capacity for a third year running.

It’s not all bad news, though. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip efficiency gains could make the Galaxy S23 Ultra surpass the S22 Ultra, and by quite a bit, if Qualcomm’s and Samsung’s claims hold up in real-world use. If you want the longest-lasting Galaxy S23 phone, this is the one to get.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus battery life

If the Galaxy S23 Ultra is too pricey, or you just don’t like the form factor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus battery life will likely be almost as good as the S23 Ultra. That’s because Samsung added another 200mAh to its capacity compared to last year’s version of the phone, bringing it up to 4,700mAh.

In layman’s terms, that means extra time on battery and less anxiety over whether or not your phone is going to make it through the day on a full charge. If it seems like it won’t, though, the new addition of 45-watt charging to this year’s S23 Plus will get you a little extra juice in a hurry – provided you pick up a 45-watt charging adapter for it.

Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life

The Samsung Galaxy S23 battery life will probably be the shortest of the three phones – that’s just the reality when you cram performance into smaller spaces – but like the Galaxy S23 Plus, it’s gotten a capacity bump, from 3,700mAh to 3,900mAh. If you love the small form factor, it’s probable this phone will see its battery last all day, though I wouldn’t be surprised to see it drop below 25% by the end of a day of normal use.

If you do run low, the Galaxy S23 works with a 25-watt fast charger to get some extra power quickly – that the phone didn’t get 45-watt fast charging may disappoint some, but then again, it may not matter anyway.