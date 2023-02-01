➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: How much storage?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is finally here, launching on February 1. But before you preorder your phone (whichever of the three you go for), you should probably decide on just how much storage you need. Each of the three devices Samsung has launched today has a wealth of storage options, but don’t assume that the highest capacity is necessarily what everyone should get right off the bat.

Because at the end of the day, Google Drive does exist, and you don’t really need that much local storage unless you’re downloading literally every app on the Play Store. There is one exception, though, and that’s the Samsung S23 Ultra, which gets more RAM as you upgrade to the 512GB or 1TB options. With that phone, getting the 256GB option doesn’t make much sense at all.

Either way, here are the storage options for each of the three handsets:

If you’re getting either the Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23+, the entry level configuration is going to be just fine for most people. 128GB is a lot of photos and video, both of which are automatically stored in your Google Photos account anyway. However, if you’re frequently away from Wi-Fi and you have a limited data plan, the 256GB model will save you some cash if it can prevent you from going over your data cap.

It would have been nice if Samsung added a 512GB storage option to either of the two non-Ultra phones, just to give folks more choice. But either way, that much storage is a bit overkill unless you frequently find yourself having to delete stuff to make room on your phone.