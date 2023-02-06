➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Efficient CPUs for Intel

📈 Intel 14th-gen CPUs for laptops rumored to be much more efficient

⚡ Should lead to better performance and battery life

📆 Intel 14th-gen processors still rumored for late 2023

Intel 14th-generation processors are likely coming later this year, and while they’re going to be based on different microarchitectures for laptop and desktop chips, the Meteor Lake microarchitecture looks like it will have some mighty improvements.

The latest leaks suggest that Intel is targeting a massive 50% boost in performance-per-watt with its 14th-generation Meteor Lake laptop processors over the 13th-generation Raptor Lake chips. This leak comes from known hardware leaker @OneRaichu, who tweeted that not only will the next best CPUs for laptops be targeting a 1.5x performance boost on the CPU cores, but these chips will also feature massively improved integrated graphics.

Meteor Lake was previously expected to be Intel’s solution for both desktop and laptop, but recent rumors have suggested that Intel has instead shifted to a refined version of Raptor Lake to take over the desktop space for 14th-generation. But with how powerful processors like the Intel Core i9-13900KS are in the best gaming PCs, if Intel can get power consumption and temperatures under control that should be more than enough.

This news also comes after benchmarks for AMD Ryzen 7000 laptop CPUs have started to come out, suggesting that the integrated graphics in Team Red’s mobile processors haven’t improved much gen-on-gen. With the rumored 2x performance increase in Intel Meteor Lake, it could mean that laptops bearing Intel 14th gen chips are going to be much better for getting heavy work done – not to mention playing the best PC games.

Either way, we won’t know how these processors are actually going to perform until Intel reveals them. Hopefully the rumors are true and they’re going to appear in laptops later this year. Maybe we’ll even hear something at Computex 2023.