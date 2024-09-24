Image credit: Roku

📺 Roku has announced a new version of the Roku Ultra streaming player

🏎️ The device offers 30% faster performance and ships with a brand new remote

💲 It’s still priced at an affordable $99.99

📅 Roku is launching the new Ultra today, in time for Black Friday

Roku has announced a new version of its Roku Ultra streaming player that includes some pleasing upgrades. The device, which is one of the most popular in the company’s lineup, has been refreshed for 2024 with faster performance, a brand new remote, Wi-Fi 6, and more. However, it’s still priced at $99.99, which means you won’t need to shell out an arm and a leg for it, but it’ll also bodes well for Black Friday when sales events are all the rage in the streaming market.

The news comes a day after Google launched its new Google TV Streamer, which succeeds the company’s famous Chromecast and offers similar specs to what Roku packs into its new Ultra, indicating that these two will be putting up a fight for that precious spot in your entertainment center.

Roku Ultra 2024 price and features

The Roku Ultra looks basically the same as previous Ultra players, with the biggest hardware difference being an HDMI 2.1 port. All the biggest changs lie on the inside, where Roku includes a new quad-core processor that gives you up to 30% better performance. It includes support for all the specs you’d expect like 4K output, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, as well as Quick Media Switching (QMS) for quickly transitioning between refresh rates and content sources without any stutters or jitters.

The player also comes with Wi-Fi 6. Assuming your router is capable of a signal like that, the new Roku Ultra can pick it up and provide a smoother streaming experience.

Roku has also updated its Roku OS software with a number of new features. There’s a new Kids & Family section that highlights all the kid-friendly content available from your connected streaming apps, new thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons to teach the software what content you like and what you don’t to improve future recommendations.

There’s also IMDb information if you want to learn more about the show or movie you’re watching. Roku also says you’ll be able to use your voice to say things like “Customize the home screen” and tweak your settings without having to sift through a ton of confusing menus.

The Roku mobile app has also been updated with new content recommendations, IMDb information, and sports scores for quickly tracking your favorite team.

One more thing: Roku is also introducing the new second-generation Voice Remote Pro, which is the company’s most capable remote to date. It has all the normal buttons and features you’d expect, with two new buttons: Quick Launch with personalized shortcuts and Live TV Guide that’s self-explanatory.

You’ll find a new USB-C port on the bottom of the remote for recharging, as well as a backlight under the buttons to make it easier to use in the dark. Roku’s iconic 3.5mm headphone jack is also gone; now, you can connect wireless Bluetooth headphones for personal listening. In addition, you can now say “Hey Roku, where’s the remote” into your phone to help find the remote if you’ve lost it.

The new Roku Ultra with Voice Remote Pro (2nd gen) is available starting today for $99.99. It’s launching first in the United States and Canada on Roku.com, then at major retailers over the coming weeks.

