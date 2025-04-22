✋ Popular handheld maker Anbernic has announced it’s stopping shipments to the USA due to tariffs

The popular retro handheld maker Anbernic, best known for its affordable retro gaming handhelds, has announced it won't be shipping consoles to the USA anymore due to tariffs on Chinese goods.

A statement posted to their website reads:

“Due to changes in U.S. tariff policies, we will be suspending all orders shipping from China to the United States starting today…. We strongly recommend prioritizing products shipped from our U.S. warehouse, which are currently not affected by import duties and can be purchased with confidence.”

Anbernic has previously offered the option of which warehouse orders are shipped to as a way to avoid any additional customs fees or if a model is out of stock in a specific region.

As a result of this change of policy, this option will no longer apply to US customers, as they can't order directly from China, potentially meaning American customers could miss out on any new hardware releases.

The Anbernic devices have been popular for US consumers due to their cheaper prices, which are also concurrently under threat due to the tariffs and the removal of the longstanding ‘de minimis’ exemption for cheap Chinese goods – that is, if the value of a shipment was under $800, it could enter to the US tariff-free. That longstanding exemption is set to end in May.

President Trump's tariffs have famously affected Nintendo, causing the Switch 2's pre-order to be delayed. However, the new date and time to get your order in is only a couple of days away on April 24. Unfortunately, even though the Nintendo Switch 2 price remains $449.99, Switch 2 accessories have increased in price by $5 to $10.

