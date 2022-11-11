➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Wolverine V2 Pro

🔔 Razer has released a new PS5 pro controller packing a lot of bells and whistles

🚥 The Wolverine V2 Pro features customizable thumbsticks, triggers and even an RGB strip

💰 It’ll set you back a whopping $250

😔 I’m not convinced it’s any better than Sony’s upcoming official DualSense Edge

High-end peripheral designer Razer has announced a fresh PS5 controller that’s one of the most expensive gamepads for Sony’s flagship console we’ve seen.

The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro features all the usual face buttons and inputs, alongside two pairs of rear paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, six remappable buttons, and an RGB light strip around its faceplate. It’s compatible with PS5 and PC but will set you back a cool $250 – that’s a whole $50 more than the price of the PS5 DualSense Edge. Read our PS5 DualSense Edge Controller review for our verdict on Sony’s pro pad.

Surprisingly, the Wolverine V2 Pro is laid out like an Xbox controller, with its thumbsticks offset diagonally. Some players swear by Microsoft’s design, others don’t care. It’s certainly no worse than Sony’s classic symmetrical setup.

It’s also got three pairs of shoulder buttons, and a toggle on the side of the controller will let you reduce the travel distance of the triggers so you can quickly spam commands – if you need to, for instance, quickly unload your weapon in an FPS.

Its front buttons use Razer’s “mecha-tactile” switches, which reduce their push distance to allow for quicker button tapping. You might love, hate, or feel completely indifferent toward it. If you’re finicky about this sort of thing and the kind of person who has a favorite type of mechanical keyboard switch, you’re best off trying to get your hands on the controller to see if they work for you.

Although wireless, the Wolverine V2 can’t connect via Bluetooth. It comes with a USB dongle that you’ll need to plug into your PS5 or PC, which Razer promises will deliver an “ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection”. Of course, before that, you’ll need to secure a PS5 restock.

Is the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro worth it?

Despite all its bells and whistles, the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro doesn’t look like it’s worth the high price. It sails well above the DualSense Edge’s pre-order cost and is missing some of the standout features of Sony’s official gamepad, including haptic response and fully adaptive triggers.

Plus, Razer’s being pretty stingy on the accessories – no swappable thumbsticks or even a case are included with the controller. It certainly has a premium cost and we’d hope it has a super premium feel, but there’s not much to convince us it’s the best PS5 controller. Don’t expect this gamepad to appear on our pick of the best PS5 accessories anytime soon.

If you’re just looking to use it for PC, there’s even less reason to splash out. The Xbox Elite Series 2 is not only leading the pack of high-end controllers but is one of the best Xbox Series X accessories around. It features many of the customization options of the Wolverine V2 Pro at a big price cut – $179.99 – making Razer’s controller look fairly redundant.