Razer Blade 18 and 16 (Credit: Razer)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: New Razer laptops

📆 The Razer Blade 16 and 18 are available starting February 8, 2023

🤑 Razer Blade 16 starts at $2,699

🤑 Razer Blade 18 starts at $2,899

🤔 Both can be configured with the most powerful hardware available

The Razer Blade 18 wowed us when Razer unveiled it at CES 2023, quickly earning our CES Award for best in gaming. It’s an 18-inch gaming laptop packed with the most powerful hardware on earth, albeit with a very high price tag.

The gaming laptop is available soon, too, with the Razer Blade 18 release date now confirmed for February 8, 2023. The super-sized gaming laptop will be arriving alongside its little sibling, as well, the Razer Blade 16. Both laptops are powered by the latest 13th-generation Intel processors and the best GPUs available in laptops today.

That’s pretty much expected in one of the best gaming laptops these days, but what makes the Blade 16 and 18 so special is the evolution of the chassis to larger designs. Not only does this allow for slightly bigger displays, but Razer has implemented an all new cooling solution, which should keep the best processors running nice and cool – which means better performance.

These gaming laptops should prove an excellent way to play the best PC games, but I can’t say for sure how good they’ll be until I get them into the lab for testing. Razer Blade laptops are typically a good bet, but unless you absolutely need a gaming laptop right now, my advice is to wait until reviews start to surface for the devices. You won’t have to wait long.

If you’re looking to buy either the Razer Blade 18 or the Razer Blade 16, they’ll be available on February 8, 2023, starting at $2,699 for the Blade 16 and $2,899 for the Blade 18.

