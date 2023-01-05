➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Even larger blades

💻 Razer has announced two new laptops: the Blade 18 and Blade 16

📺 Both are packed with 16:10 displays

💵 The Blade 16 starts at $2,699 and the Blade 18 at $2,899

The Razer Blade has been one of the best gaming laptops for years now, combining excellent gaming performance with a premium aesthetic. But at CES 2023, Razer introduced two new versions of the Blade.

Leading the pack is the new Razer Blade 18, which Razer claims to be the ultimate desktop replacement. This is an 18-inch gaming laptop that’ll be packed with the most powerful components on the market, along with a huge 18-inch display. The larger chassis also allows for an all-new cooling solution that allows the Razer Blade 18 to take full advantage of up to an RTX 4090.

Razer has also introduced a new Blade 16 at CES 2023. This is an evolution of the Razer Blade 15, but with a larger 16:10 display and, just like the Blade 18, an all-new cooling solution. The Razer Blade 16 should become the new standard for Razer gaming laptops in 2023, and it’ll be packed with all the best GPUs available this year.

Both laptops should become available for purchase sometime in the next month or so, with the Razer Blade 18 starting at $2,899 and the Blade 16 starting at $2,699.

A new Razer Blade Pro

For years, the names Razer Blade Pro and Razer Blade 17 have been synonymous. But with the Razer Blade 18, we have a new contender for the ultimate in Razer gaming laptops.

And even though the gaming manufacturer hasn’t claimed as much, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Razer Blade 18 ultimately replaces the Blade 17, as both laptops serve the same purpose: ultimate gaming and content creation.

The new 16:10 aspect ratio and the larger display are definitely going to be a boon for creatives, especially those that need the extra real estate for things like video and photo editing. Gamers are also going to love the larger display, because I don’t know about you, but I prefer as big a screen as possible when I’m playing the best PC games.

It’s going to be interesting to see what Razer does with its gaming laptop lineup over the next year, though. We still need a new replacement for the Razer Blade Stealth – especially with the new Intel 13th-generation and AMD Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs also announced at the big show.