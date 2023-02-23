Razer Blade 15 (Credit: Jackie Thomas / The Shortcut)

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Razer’s old classic is back

🔪 New Razer Blade 15 announced

💵 Starts at $2,299

🤔 Comes with up to an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU

💪 Packed with Intel 13th-gen processors

📏 Thinner than last year’s model

Razer just got done launching the Blade 16 and Blade 18, its new best gaming laptops, but the old classic is still getting updated. The Razer Blade 15 has just been updated with Intel 13th-gen processors and Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs.

However, with the updated hardware, Razer is taking a different approach to the 15, with the laptop becoming a more portability-minded machine. The laptop is 0.5 inches thinner now, with a redesigned cooler that will help keep temperatures down with newer, more intensive hardware. But with the smaller size there are still some compromises.

The Razer Blade 15 now is packed with up to an Intel Core i9 processor, but the GPU is limited to an Nvidia RTX 4070. That’s still more than enough horsepower to run the best PC games, but if you want the best GPUs available in a gaming laptop, you’re going to have to go with the Blade 16 and 18, which are available with up to an Nvidia RTX 4090.

But of course, because it’s a Razer Blade, it comes with a high price tag, these are luxury laptops after all. The new Razer Blade 15 starts at $2,299, putting it up there with a MacBook Pro. Razer has been targeting this price point for a while now. What you’re getting for that price tag, though, is an aluminum unibody laptop, with one of the best gaming keyboards and trackpads this side of an Apple laptop.

Luckily, if you do want the higher performance of the larger models, it’s not much of a step up. The Razer Blade 16 starts at $2,499 and the Blade 18 starts at $2,899. The Blade 16 has one of the best laptop displays I’ve seen in a while, and the review is on the way, so I’m sure the Blade 15 will look gorgeous as well. Either way, you should wait for reviews to start coming out before you preorder. But if you don’t want to wait, you can always buy the laptop now on Razer’s website.

Buy the Razer Blade 15 at Razer