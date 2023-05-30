(Credit: Insomniac Games)

One of the best PS5 games, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, is makings its way to PC on July 26.

The PC port is being handled by Nixxes Software, one of Sony’s in-house studios, and features several improvements over the PS5 version of the game. The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PC port will include ultrawide display support, unlocked frame rates, improved ray tracing and ray traced shadows, and performance-enhancing technologies like Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and AMD’s FSR 2.0.

If you hook up a PS5 DualSense controller to your PC using a wired connection, you can also experience the game’s haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects.

After a long wait, Sony finally added Ratchet & Clank to the PlayStation Plus Games Catalog this month, allowing PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers to play the game at no extra cost.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart takes advantage of all the PS5’s unique features. It’s one of the many PS5 120fps games you can play if you have a compatible display, and also one of the best-looking PS5 games with ray tracing support.

Ratchet’s planet-hopping adventure is one of the last exclusive PS5 games that hasn’t already made its way to PC. Sony has recently ported over Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Returnal, The Last of Us Part 1, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to PC, as it looks to benefit from more sales.

We probably don’t have long to wait until Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 follow suit, which are the remaining big titles that haven’t made the jump from PS5 to PC just yet.