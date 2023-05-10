(Credit: Insomniac Games)

At long last, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is finally coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Calatog lineup on May 16, after initially releasing back in June 2021.

Ratchet & Clank’s portal-jumping adventure is easily one of the best PS5 games, particularly from a visual perspective. With graphics rivaling an interactive Pixar film, this is the game you’ll want to boot up to show what the PS5 is capable of.

Sony has been reluctant to put the game on its all-you-can-eat style service and even chose not to include it during the series’ 20th anniversary. However, it’s now arrived.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus Game Catalog May

🙌 The PS Plus Game Catalog for May is headlined by Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

👍 Game Catalog is available to PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers

😮 Ratchet & Clank is joined by 22 more titles

📆 The games hit the service on May 16

Ratchet & Clank Rift: Apart isn’t the only highlight of this month’s Game Catalog lineup, though. It’s joined by Humanity, a Lemmings-esque style puzzle game that stars a Shiba Inu commanding crowds of people to safety. It’s one of the few PSVR 2 games that’s available on Sony’s Game Catalog service, so it’s worth trying out if you’re headset has been gathering dust in recent weeks.

Tomb Raider fans are also in for a treat this month, as Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider will be available to PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers.

PS Plus Premium members can enjoy a handful of classic new games, too, including Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow, Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light, Pursuit Force and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

Check out the full list of Game Catalog titles below, and don’t forget to use our PlayStation Plus discount code if your membership has expired. Don’t forget you can also download the PS Plus free games for May, which include Grid Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders.

PS Plus Game Catalog for May 2023

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS5, PS4)*

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS5, PS4)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)*

Humanity (PS5, PS4, PSVR 2)

Lake (PS5, PS4)

Pursuit Force (PS5, PS4)*

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rain World (PS4)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Soundfall (PS5, PS4)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS5, PS4)*

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Thymesia (PS5)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5, PS4)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

*PlayStation Plus Premium members only.