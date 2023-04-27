Sony has announced PSVR 2 will soon be available to buy from local retailers in addition to the official online PlayStation store.

Up until now, the headset has only been available to buy through PlayStation Direct, where the PSVR 2 pre-orders were also managed.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 goes local

🏠 PSVR 2 is coming to local retailers

🌐 You won’t have to buy the next-gen headset through Sony

😬 The PSVR 2 has been floundering since it launched in February

📈 Sony’s likely hope this can kick up sales, at least a bit

Sony was always expected to bring the device into retail stores at some point in the future, although the company may well hope that moving the headset into brick-and-mortar stores will improve its flagging sales.

Although Sony refuted claims that it had revised projected sales of the PSVR 2 before launch, the headset had a slow start, with only around 270,000 units sold a little over a month after release. That’s a far cry from the 2 million unit sales it forecasted for the device’s, admittedly nebulous, “launch window”.

It’s lost a lot of momentum over the past couple of months, and its current games library looks close to identical to what it launched with. Despite that launch line-up boasting over 40 games, most were ports of existing Meta Quest titles, giving existing VR users little reason to hop across to Sony’s system.

Add in the stonkingly high PSVR 2 price – especially for those who don’t already own a PS5 – and it’s not surprising that Sony’s struggled to shift what is an extremely luxury item at a time when consumers are feeling the crunch in their wallets.

With Apple’s VR/AR headset expected to be revealed this June, and the Meta Quest 3 likely due later this year, Sony will have to up its game if PSVR 2 is to become a serious contender in the VR space across the long term.

