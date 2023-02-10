Sony has released an in-depth PSVR 2 unboxing video giving us a close look at the next-gen headset that will release later this month.

It’s standard unboxing fare and follows PSVR 2 product manager Kei Yoneyama opening up the headset’s box before having a good rummage around.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 unboxing

📹 Sony has released a PSVR 2 unboxing video

🥽 It gives us a close look at the next-gen headset

👀 Watch the video below

⌛ PSVR 2 will launch on February 22

The video shows off the headset, its new controllers and all the many accessories that come bundled with it, including headphones and charging cables. It also demonstrates how to set up and adjust the device.

You can watch the video below:

Matt came away from his PSVR 2 review pretty impressed. He was initially skeptical about how different Sony’s second-generation headset would feel, but after some time playing through Horizon Call of the Mountain – one of the most-anticipated PSVR 2 games – came out with a glowing review of visual improvements and new hardware features.

Sony recently put out a trailer highlighting all the best bits of PSVR 2, including its higher preceding speed, nifty eye-tracking, 4K display, foveated rendering, and 110-degree field of view.

It’s unfortunate that its new Cinematic Mode won’t support 4K viewing, maxing out at only 1080p, but the huge roster of games coming to the platform, including Gran Turismo 7 and Beat Saber, will pique the interest of many gamers. Its hefty $549 price tag, on the other hand, will do little more than put them off.

PSVR 2 will launch on February 22 with a chunky launch lineup.