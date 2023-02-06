Sony has published an extensive PSVR 2 FAQ on the PlayStation Blog, which answers a litany of questions that potential buyers may have about the company’s next-gen headset.

The FAQ outlines the differences between PlayStation VR2 and the original PSVR, the length of the cable (14.7ft) that attaches to the front of the PS5, and cleaning tips to keep your shiny new peripheral in top shape.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 FAQ

📣 Sony has shared an FAQ post ahead of the PSVR 2’s launch

📝 The FAQ contains all sorts of useful information, including specs, compatibility questions, and more

📆 The PSVR 2 is set to launch on February 22 for $549

🕹️ There are over 30 PSVR 2 games launching between February 22 and March 22

One interesting detail that’s been revealed is the resolution of the headset’s two viewing modes: VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. When playing PSVR 2 games in VR mode, the content will be displayed in 4000 x 2030 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with 90Hz/120Hz frame rate.

However, when using Cinematic Mode – which displays all non-VR game and media content on a giant virtual cinema screen – the content will be displayed in 1920x1080 HDR at either 24Hz/60Hz or 120Hz.

And that’s a surprise, really, because 1080p is a noticeable drop in resolution. You won’t be getting 4K (2160p) or even 1440p, which is the typical output resolution most PS5 gamers play in.

I was looking forward to using the PSVR 2 as a private home cinema screen that sits on my head, but depending on the distance of where the picture is positioned from your eyes, it could be a deal breaker.

However, games should at least benefit from being downsampled from higher resolutions to 1080p, which can reduce aliasing (an error in a digital image that appears as a jagged outline) and can help make the image sharper.

Cinema Mode topping out at 1080p isn’t a deal-breaker by any means – this is a VR headset after all, and playing in virtual reality is the main draw here. But still, I was hoping the resolution would be higher than 1080p. I’ve become accustomed to playing the best PS5 games at the highest resolution possible (though admittedly most titles use upscaling to try and hit 4K resolution with convincing results).

We’ll be able to share a verdict on the PlayStation VR2 soon, with the headset set to release on February 22 for $549.