The PSVR 2 launch date of February 22 is rapidly approaching, and Sony has dropped a brand-new trailer that highlights all the best features of its next-gen virtual reality headset.

The trailer hones in all the exciting gameplay features PlayStation VR2 brings, including how they work in specific games. We see clips from several confirmed PSVR 2 games, including Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil Village, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Pistol Whip.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 trailer

🌟 Sony’s new PSVR 2 trailer highlights all the best bits of the headset

👁 The PSVR 2 is packed with cutting-edge features like eye-tracking

💪 There are 30 games coming at launch and during the launch window

⌛ PSVR 2 is out on February 22 for $549

The PSVR 2 trailer does a fine job of hammering home why Sony’s next-gen headset is such a leap over its predecessor too, with its eye-tracking, a 4K display, foveated rendered, and 110-degree field of view just some of the improvements.

There are over 30 PSVR 2 games coming to the headset at launch and during the launch window, meaning there should be plenty to play for VR enthusiasts.

The headset’s price may put off more casual PS5 players, though, as it costs more than the console itself. At $549, it’s a hefty investment for those who are more than happy with traditional flatscreen gaming.

Still, there’s something thrilling about being on the cusp of a new generation of technology, and PSVR 2’s impact could be significant. Sony’s first stab at virtual reality wasn’t exactly a huge success, but it still sold five million units.

Those sales were clearly enough to encourage Sony to give it another go, and it seems that it’s learned from some of its mistakes. The PSVR may have been cheaper at $399, but it felt like too much of a compromise in terms of its specs.

The resolution was widely criticized for being too low, and the fact you needed a breakout box, the PlayStation camera and Move controllers that weren’t even designed specifically for PSVR were just some of its faults.

However, the PSVR 2 is the polar opposite and will be one of the most advanced virtual reality headsets on the market when it releases. How many PlayStation 5 owners, of which we know there are now over 30 million, pick one up remains to be seen.

Sony denied that PSVR 2 production had been cut after reports suggested pre-order numbers were below expectations. Soon we’ll know exactly how much demand there is for PlayStation VR2.