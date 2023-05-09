If you’ve had your eye on PSVR 2 but have been patiently waiting for other retailers to stock Sony’s virtual reality headset for PS5, there’s some good news.

GameStop and Best Buy will begin selling PSVR 2 on May 12, and you can pre-order it now. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Walmart or Amazon will be stocking PSVR 2 anytime soon.

Sony announced that PSVR 2 was coming to local retailers in addition to the official online PlayStation Store on April 27, but we’ve been waiting for a date. Thankfully, we don’t have to speculate anymore.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PSVR 2 at GameStop

👏 PSVR 2 is available to pre-order now at GameStop and Best Buy

👉 The headset has only been available via PlayStation Direct

📆 PSVR 2 will hit the shelves on May 12 after launching on February 22

🤞 Sony will be hoping more availability leads to an increase in sales

GameStop: PSVR 2

Best Buy: PSVR 2

Sony will hope that by offering PlayStation VR2 at more retail stores it can improve the headset’s flagging sales. PSVR 2 is off to a slow start, with only 270,000 units sold over a month after its release. That’s a long way off Sony’s initial two million unit sales target, and probably why it didn’t mention PSVR 2 in its latest earnings report.

Things have been quiet when it comes to new PSVR 2 games, too. After a strong launch lineup which included PlayStation VR2 upgrades to two of the best PS5 games, we’ve barely heard anything about Sony’s PS5 VR headset since.

Sony’s radio silence and some of the inherent problems with VR, in general, made me wonder: ‘Is PSVR 2 already dead?’. While it might be a little early to write off the PSVR 2 just yet, it’s clear that more work needs to be done if Sony wants to make it a must-have purchase and worthwhile accessory for the PS5.