A bizarre, little-known, sports-puzzle deep cut from Sega’s retro arcade gaming catalog is the latest title Sony has announced for PSVR 2.

As revealed in a blog post, C-Smash VRS is a reimagined version of Cosmic Smash, a fairly strange game that combined Breakout and squash alongside minimalist spacey visuals. It involved smacking a ball across a room to hit specific target blocks and avoid other moving obstacles, as well as wrangling the ball into hard-to-reach areas.

The game originally launched as an arcade game in Japan and Europe in 2001, before receiving a second launch on the Dreamcast in Japan only. It never made its way to the US.

Until now, that is. C-Smash VRS essentially revamps the game for PSVR 2 with a new first-person perspective and online modes. Sony says the “VRS” of the title somehow stands for both VR and Versus. I’m as confused as you.

It also shared a very short teaser trailer that shows off the game’s mono sci-fi visuals that share more than a fleeting resemblance to that of indie FPS Superhot.

A demo will release on March 23, spanning a solo training mode and one-on-one online play. Sony hasn’t yet said when the full game will be joining the PSVR 2 games catalog.

That roster of games is already looking pretty enticing. Sony revealed last month that Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a PSVR 2 port to bulk out the already chunky 30+ game lineup.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is the system’s heavyweight launch title, which Matt thoroughly enjoyed when he took it for a test drive at CES. Check out his PSVR 2 hands-on review for a rundown on what makes the next-gen headset special.

Or take a peek at the recent sizzle reel that Sony put out and the unboxing video if you really want to whet your appetite.

I’m pleased to see C-Smash VRS announced. While I don’t have any nostalgia for the original arcade and Dreamcast title, it can only be good that Sony’s taking risks on weirdly experimental, unknown IPs like this.

As great as it is to see heavyweight licenses like Horizon and Gran Turismo make their way to VR, the system’s true potential will only be fully unlocked by testing out bold, new ideas (or older concepts that were maybe a little ahead of their time).