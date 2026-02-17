📆 The PS6 release date may be delayed until 2028 or 2029 due to an ongoing global RAM shortage, pushing back previous 2027 estimates

It’s getting harder to predict when the PS6 release date will be, as the ongoing RAM shortage is having a widespread impact on upcoming tech devices and their prices.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Sony is considering whether to push the release of the PS6 back to 2028 or even 2029. Previous estimates suggested the PS6 would release in 2027, but it seems like that will no longer be the case.

A later release may please those who believe the PS5 still has plenty of life left in it yet, or for those who recently picked up Sony’s mid-gen refresh console, the PS5 Pro. However, a 2029 release would mean the PS5 would be approaching nine years on sale.

The latest PS6 rumors suggest the console could ship with 30GB of memory, which is almost double the 16GB found inside the PS5.

It’s not only Sony that may be affected by the surging demand and price of memory. Bloomberg believes that Nintendo is contemplating a price increase for the Switch 2 later this year, which has so far remained at its launch price of $449.99.

Prior to the memory shortages caused by AI, Sony and Microsoft increased the price of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles to combat tariffs, and even Nintendo raised the price of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED, and various Switch 2 accessories.

However, with even Nvidia reportedly pushing back the launch of its next-generation graphics cards, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the likes of Sony follow suit. Interestingly, AMD inadvertently shared that we could see the next Xbox in 2027, which would give Microsoft a head start of the PlayStation 6 if the release timings turn out to be true.

