(Credit: Kevin Lee/The Shortcut)

✋ Nvidia has reportedly shelved plans for the RTX 50-series Super GPUs for the rest of 2026

🤖 The current chip shortage caused by the needs of AI and data centers is to blame

😲 It’d mark the first time in 30 years that Nvidia hasn’t released any consumer GPUs in a given year

📆 This shortage has also apparently pushed back Team Green’s next-gen cards, largely anticipated to be the RTX 60 series.

Nvidia has shelved any plans for GPU releases for the rest of 2026, according to new reports.

As per The Information, the supposedly forthcoming RTX 50-series Super cards won’t see the light of day this year, with the reason being AI, of course.

The demand for chips from data centers and AI has dried up its uses elsewhere, causing prices of existing stock of RAM (and to a lesser extent, at the moment, GPUs) to skyrocket.

If this report is true, it’d mark the first time in thirty years that Nvidia hasn’t shown off any new GPUs in a given year, which would be a shame, especially as the existing 50-series stock hasn’t been the easiest to find at MSRP since its release.

It’s not just 2026 that seems to be a bleak year for fans awaiting new consumer GPUs, either. If the report from The Information is to be believed, Nvidia is also set to push back its next-gen graphics cards (likely to the RTX 60-series), which were initially expected to begin mass production at the end of 2027.

It’s well known by this point that Nvidia has seen soaring turnover as a result of AI, which has led to a stark shift in the revenue split. The Information reports that in the first nine months of 2022, gaming GPUs made up 35 percent of the firm’s revenue. Against the same period in 2025, only eight percent came from gaming GPUs.

This fact isn’t just limited to turnover, either. Supposedly, the AI chips have a higher profit margin than consumer-grade gaming GPUs, making them doubly lucrative to Nvidia. For reference, the apparent profit margin on a gaming chip is 40 percent, while for AI, it’s 65 percent.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.