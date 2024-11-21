Most PS5 30th Anniversary hardware will be in stock today at PlayStation Direct (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

🎮 The limited-edition PS5 30th Anniversary console and controller will restock

📆 Sony PlayStation Direct will restock to have it at 12pm ET / 9am PT

🙅‍♂️ PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection isn’t expected to be in stock

🏬 Sam’s Club, Amazon and Walmart could also restock in the coming hours

😬 This may be your last chance to buy Sony’s limited-edition PS5 gear

The PS5 30th Anniversary restock scheduled for today at Sony’s PlayStation Direct store may be your last chance to buy the limited-edition console and controller. Just don’t expect the PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection to be in stock today.

Walmart: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Amazon: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Best Buy: PS5 30th Anniversary pre-order

Target: PS5 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 30th Anniversary

PlayStation Direct: PS5 30th Anniversary

How to get PS5 30th Anniversary restock alerts

Get our instant alerts: Your best chance to find the PS5 30 Anniversary gear in stock is to follow Matt Swider on X – and turn on notifications. It’ll look like:

I helped 400,000 people buy a PS5 and Xbox when they were hard to get. I’m doing it all over again with this new limited-edition PS5 Pro

PS5 30th Anniversary restock time

You’ll be able to buy PS5 30th Anniversary gear today, Thursday, November 21, at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT, according to Sony PlayStation. A virtual queue will open on the website at this time – if you have a registered PlayStation account. You don’t need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber, which comes with monthly PS Plus free games, to place an order today, but often it enables express free shipping at checkout.

PlayStation Direct virtual queue will look like this (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Pro tip: Sony’s PlayStation Direct virtual queue will look like this image, and will immediately tell everyone that there’s “more than an hour wait.” Don’t get discouraged by this boilerplate messaging.

PS5 30th Anniversary controller restock

Sony guarantees that today’s 30th Anniversary sale will include the special edition PS5 Slim console, PS5 DualSense controller and PS5 DualSense Edge controller. There’s a chance that the PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition will be in stock. Thanks to Sony’s new PS5 game cloud streaming update in beta, PS Portal is now worth buying – even if we really want a true Sony PSP 2 handheld.

Sony Direct: DualSense Edge 30th Ann.

Sony Direct: DualSense 30th Anniversary

Walmart: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Amazon: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Best Buy: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

GameStop: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

Sam's Club: PS5 DualSense 30th Ann.

Target: PS5 DualSense 30th Anniversary

We did see the PS5 DualSense controller in stock briefly overnight, according to our restock alerts through X. A few Matt Swider followers in the US were able to buy it. So it’s worth checking other retailers today besides Sony PlayStation Direct.

The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Collection won’t be in stock, according to research by The Shortcut. That was an even more limited sale of individually numbered PS5 Pro consoles exclusively through PlayStation Direct.

Other retailers could have the PS5 30th Anniversary Collection today (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Other PS5 30th Anniversary restocks

We saw Sam’s Club tease PS5 30th Anniversary orders on November 21 at midnight for several weeks, only to never officially launch orders overnight. There’s a chance that the US retailer’s supply of PS5 Slim and PS5 DualSense controllers could launch in the next 24 hours, after PlayStation Direct has its sale.

Amazon never launched its massive PS5 30th Anniversary restock, with few getting the controller and console. Walmart and other American retailers are gearing up to hype their Black Friday deals, so one has to wonder if there’s more inventory of PS5 30th Anniversary products out there to lure people to their online retail stores.

The Shortcut will keep tabs on the PS5 30th Anniversary restocks in the United States, making sure you have the best possible chance to find it in stock before it’s completely gone and the PlayStation anniversary is over.

Matt Swider is the Editor-in-Chief of The Shortcut, the #1 consumer tech publication on Substack. Matt, a technology expert with over 25 years of journalism experience, can be found on social media through X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.