(Credit: Ember Labs)

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra subscribers are in for a treat on April 18, as Sony has revealed all the new games coming to the Game Catalog.

It’s a bumper crop of titles and includes one of the best PS5 games and some coveted Xbox Game Pass titles that were previously only available on Microsoft’s subscription platform.

➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: PS Plus Game Catalog April

🙌 16 games are coming to PS Plus Premium in April

👀 Highlights include Kena, Doom Eternal and Sackboy: A Big Adventure

🕹️ Premium members can also enjoy classic Doom games

📆 The games will arrive on April 18

First up is Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It’s the closest thing you’ll find to a playable Pixar animation, with sumptuous graphics, fluid animation, and satisfying gameplay to boot.

Joining Kena is the twitch-shooter Doom Eternal, which sees you rip and tear through hordes of enemies as you attempt to stop the final destruction of humanity. If you enjoyed Doom (2018), you’ll love Doom Eternal.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, The Evil Within, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood are three other Bethesda-owned titles coming to Sony’s service, which may seem strange considering Microsoft purchased Bethesda – but hey, money is money, I guess.

Rounding up the highlights of this month’s entries is Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is a fantastic platformer. Whether you’re playing alone or with friends online, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

Those of you who are interested in classic titles and are PlayStation Plus Premium members can also enjoy Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64 and Doom 3.

Check out the full PlayStation Plus Premium games list below:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4, PS5)

Doom Eternal (PS4, PS5)

Riders Republic (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (PS4)

Slay the Spire (PS4)

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (PS4, PS5)

The Evil Within (PS4)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (PS4)

Bassmaster Fishing (PS4, PS5)

Paradise Killer (PS4, PS5)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (PS4)

PlayStation Premium Classics

Doom (PS4)

Doom 2 (PS4)

Doom 64 (PS4)

Doom 3 (PS4)

If you don’t already subscribe to PS Plus you can save money with our PlayStation Plus discount code and grab three PS Plus free games every month. You can also get access to online and other perks, such as member-only deals.



