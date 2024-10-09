☁️ Play the best Xbox Series X games via the cloud with this awesome Fire TV stick deal

🎮 Get an Xbox controller, one month’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $74.99

💰 That’s a saving of $51.98 if you’re a Prime member

🛜 You’ll need to have a good internet connection if you want to stream Xbox games

In 2024, you no longer need to purchase an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console to play the best Xbox games. Thanks to the power of the cloud and Microsoft’s partnership with Amazon, you can play games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Hellblade 2: Senua’s Saga without shelling out for expensive hardware.

If that sounds appealing, don’t miss this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal, which includes an Xbox Wireless Controller, a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and an Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick for just $74.99 – that’s a saving of almost $52.

You’ll need a strong internet connection to play Xbox games via the cloud smoothly and without much input lag, but this is a great option for those who don’t want to buy a console but still want a way to play Xbox games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gives you access to hundreds of games on console and PC, as well as EA Play and other member-exclusive perks like day-one releases of Microsoft’s biggest games.

Even if you already own an Xbox console, this deal would let you play your games in another room discreetly, without having to lug your system back and forth.

