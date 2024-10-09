🔥 Samsung’s stunning ultrawide curved OLED monitor is 41% off at Amazon

Sometimes reality stops you from grabbing a great deal, like the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9, a gorgeous ultrawide monitor that would be perfect for my gaming PC but a disaster for my desk.

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is just $949.99 at Amazon, saving you 41%. Prime members can save more than $600 on this deal, which is a steal for one of the best gaming monitors on the market.

With a 49-inch, 32:9 1440p OLED panel that delivers perfect blacks and vibrant colors, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 will bring your favorite games to life. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate so everything will look silky-smooth in motion.

The monitor is equipped with several safeguarding features to combat burn-in, such as automatic brightness control, adaptive brightness on fixed images, and automatic dimming during gaming breaks.

(Credit: Samsung)

If that wasn’t enough peace of mind, Samsung also offers a three-year burn-in warranty, which is probably why it’s been voted the number 1 monitor and gaming monitor brand in the US two years in a row.

Gamers who want the best experience possible should look no further than this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 dea. But remember: you’ll need to be a Prime member to access it.

