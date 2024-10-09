😲 The iPad Mini 64GB model with WiFi is just $349.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best iPad Mini deal we’ve seen as part of its Prime Big Deal Days event. It’s currently 30% off, bringing the price down to $349.99 which is the lowest we’ve seen.

The iPad Mini remains an excellent tablet, even if it is getting on a bit. It promises all-day battery life and has an 8.3-inch liquid retina display. The A15 Bionic chip delivers powerful perfroamnce and the iPad Mini is compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation), transforming it into an incredible note-taking device.

If you’re already invested in the Apple ecosystem, the iPad Mini is a fantastic tablet to have around the home, allwoing you to browse the web, edit photos, mark up documents and more without being tied down to a desk.

(Credit: Apple)

While it’s not something I’d personally use the iPad Mini for, it also has a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera for videoconferncing and selfies, and a 12MP Wide back camera with True Tone flash for capturing photos and 4K videos.

This Apple iPad Mini deal is bound to sell out, so don’t miss it before it’s gone. Remember, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get it at this lowest-ever price.

