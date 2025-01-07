(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

📱 The OnePlus 13 just dropped, and it has a humongous battery

🔋 The 6,000mAh cell will separate it from the rest of the 2025 flagships

🔬 We’ve been testing the OnePlus 13 ahead of its launch

⚡️ Here’s how long it can last on a charge

After a slew of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 13 is finally here. As the premiere flagship phone from OnePlus for 2025, the device has been specced to the heavens with the best of the best, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 6.82-inch display that can reach 4,500 nits. It’s been a blast testing it beside my iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL to see how well it holds up, and one area it truly stands out in is battery life.

OnePlus 13 battery size and life

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Inside the OnePlus 13 is a 6,000mAh battery. It’s one of the largest you’ll find in the North American market and by far the biggest we’ve seen in a flagship phone in years. For context, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has an even smaller 4,685mAh cell. It’s evident OnePlus wanted to make a statement in the battery department, and it seems to have pulled that off.

There’s actually some interesting tech at play here. OnePlus uses its new Silicon NanoStack battery technology to increase the capacity of the battery while maintaining a somewhat compact size. The battery incorporates silicone in a bit of its construction which allows for the smaller size, resulting in a bigger battery that fits in the same size cutout.

While size is an important factor in smartphone battery life, OnePlus also prioritized software optimizations in OxygenOS 15 to increase longevity. Combined with the improved efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the result is battery life that can easily last multiple days on a charge.

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

In my usage, the OnePlus 13 battery life can last 2-3 days without needing to be recharged. Granted, it takes a lot of effort to stretch it to three days, but with moderate use, you can easily use the OnePlus 13 for two days and forget to plug it in.

I haven’t seen this level of battery life on a flagship phone in a while. The iPhone 16 Pro Max can last around a day and a half on a charge, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Pixel 9 Pro XL can comfortably last a day before needing to be recharged. OnePlus nailed it when it comes to battery life on the OnePlus 13, and if that’s an important factor for you when upgrading, this is a big enough reason to skip all the competitors and go for OnePlus.

You can read all my thoughts on this device in my OnePlus 13 review, which is live now.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.