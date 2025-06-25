👀 Fast Fusion, the fast-paced racing title released as a Switch 2 launch game, is getting a visual upgrade

🙌 The game's developer is adding a new graphics mode that renders at native 1440p when docked and 1080p when Switch 2 is in handheld mode

🤷‍♂️ This comes after complaints of poor image quality, as the game currently uses the powers of Switch 2's DLSS upscaler rather aggressively

👍 The update launches on June 26 and adds other welcomed improvements such as a new Carbium Cup, a new particle effect for snow, and useful stability and performance improvements

One of the best Switch 2 games is getting a visual upgrade tomorrow, June 26, as well as new content.

Fast Fusion, the futuristic racing title that channels F-Zero and was one of the Nintendo Switch 2 launch games, is getting a new update that adds a 'Pure' graphics mode that removes the need for any upscaling by rendering the game at a native 1440p when docked, and 1080p in handheld mode.

The game currently renders at a lower internal resolution and uses the powers of Nvidia’s DLSS to upscale the image to a much higher resolution. However, the end result isn’t always great, with some noticeable break up and artefacts being visible during the game’s fast-paced races. The new ‘Pure’ mode will use dynamic resolution scaling instead, which should provide a cleaner image.

Alongside the graphical boost the render mode should provide, Fast Fusion is also getting a new Carbium Cup with three new tracks – Alpine Trust, Sunahara Planes and Zenshot Habitat.

The tracks have previously been featured in Fast RMX, Fusion's predecessor, but they’ll benefit from all new graphics and a changed layout to take advantage of Fast Fusion's Hyperjump feature.

There are also other small but important updates, such as a new particle effect for snow, as well as two new jukebox entries and a lower price to unlock the game's third cup for easier progression.

As for fixes, there are general stability and performance improvements, plus a specific fix for an issue where the game shuts down when changing render modes.

The brand new update comes out June 26, or tomorrow at the time of writing. Final Fusion is actually one of the few brand-new games that launched for the Switch 2, coming as a follow up to Fast RMX that was released as a Switch 1 launch title. It’s also one of the few titles that currently has GameShare support.

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.