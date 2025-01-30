Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 on sale: your shortcut to get ahead of the preorder line
We’ve collected all the buying links to make getting the GPU easy for you
The Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available in just a few hours and we’ve got the buying links to help you skip ahead of the line. Nvidia’s new GPUs will go on sale on January 30 at 9am ET (6am PT), and you can use any of these links below to get ahead of the line.
Newegg curiously took down its landing page overnight and even delisted the links below. Luckily, we managed to copy them all, so you don’t have to go combing around to find these GPU listings. We’re also serving up all of Best Buy links with pricing. Stay tuned for more updates as we’ll update this page throughout the day and post any available links where you can buy the Nvidia RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 before it completely sells out.
And if you’re on the fence about Nvidia’s new 50-series Blackwell GPUs, see our Nvidia RTX 5090 review and Nvidia RTX 5080 review.
Newegg Nvidia RTX 5080 listings:
Newegg Nvidia RTX 5090 listings:
🏷️ Best Buy Nvidia RTX 5080 listings:
🏷️ Best Buy Nvidia RTX 5090 listings:
