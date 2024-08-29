Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

🔌 Nomad recently introduced an upgraded Stand One Max

📱 It gives you a single place to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

⚡ The third generation includes support for Qi2 and StandBy Mode in iOS

💲 The price dropped by $30, bringing it to $150

One of Nomad’s most stunning accessories for your Apple products is the Stand One Max, which gives you a place to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time. It’s been one of my desktop essentials for a while, and now, it’s being replaced by its successor: a slightly upgraded version with one killer feature that more iPhone accessory companies need to adopt.

I got to go hands-on with the new Stand One Max, and I’ve gotta be honest, it might be my new favorite charging station.

Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

Hands-on with the Nomad Stand One Max

😍 Still as beautiful as ever. Nomad didn’t give it a new name or anything like that. Instead, it’s sticking with Stand One Max, and it’s almost identical to the previous version. That’s not a bad thing, mind you; its minimal design is absolutely stunning. Nomad uses premium materials like metal and stainless steel to craft the device, and it gives you the perfect place to dock all of your Apple devices at the end of the day.

📲 Now, it works with StandBy. For its third generation, Nomad moved the Apple Watch charger to the bottom of the stand. It used to poke out the right side of the MagSafe charger, but that blocked you from being able to mount your iPhone in landscape for StandBy Mode, a feature in iOS that turns your phone into a smart display. Fortunately, that’s been fixed on the new generation, and you can mount your iPhone either in portrait or landscape using the MagSafe charger.

There’s also a second Qi wireless charger on the bottom for your AirPods, as well as a little groove so you can align them perfectly each time. The stand itself is heavy at just under two pounds, so it won’t be going anywhere once you set it up. It feels premium, looks great on any desk or table in your phone, and comes with a braided USB-C cable for power.

⚡ Qi2 is finally here… for some. What’s even better is the inclusion of Qi2 support. The updated wireless charging protocol includes faster 15W charging and magnets for easier alignment with chargers. Despite being around for a couple of years at this point, not many devices or accessories have adopted it. Nomad has one other charger called the Stand that includes Qi2, but the Stand One Max is the only other time it’s popped up.

Obviously, iPhones can take advantage of the technology since they’re compatible with 15W wireless charging and MagSafe. However, if you’re an Android phone owner, you’ll have to buy a case that includes magnets on the inside. You also won’t get the same charging speed; instead, you’ll need to deal with 7.5W wireless charging, which is literally half the speed. This isn’t Nomad’s fault –it’s the fault of Android phone companies not including Qi2 on their devices. Apparently, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra just missed launching with Qi2, so there’s hope for 2025 phones.

Once the industry gets up to speed with the latest tech, you’ll be able to use your Android phone with the Stand One Max. Until then, it’s a lot friendlier to iPhone folks.

Image credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

💲 A lower price. The new Stand One Max is $30 cheaper than the previous version, bringing the price down to $150. That’s a pretty solid deal when you consider what you’re getting. While yes, it’s still by and large a luxury item, Nomad makes it worthwhile by using the highest-quality parts and manufacturing so that it feels like $150 no matter how long you use it. I’ve been using their chargers for years and have never had a problem with them.

Where to buy the Nomad Stand One Max

If you want to pick up your own Stand One Max, Nomad is selling it directly on its official website for $150. Stock seems to be plentiful too, so if you’d rather wait for a deal, we’ve seen the company discount its chargers and other accessories around Black Friday. For everyone who’s willing to pull the trigger today, you can snag one at the link below.