Nomad is adding a new color to its Rocky Point band series for Apple Watch: Icy Blue. The company’s glow-in-the-dark finish, which debuted on its Sport band in January, is being added to the more ruggedized band we saw for the first time last August. But you’ll want to hurry – this $79 band is limited in quantity.

Nomad: Icy Blue Rocky Point band

(Credit: Nomad)

🔵 Watch it glow. The Icy Blue finish comes with a light blue tone that’s visible during the day. It uses the same photoluminescence as previous Nomad Glow bands that collects light throughout the day and emits it at night, resulting in a blue glow that’s brighter than you’d think. The more time you spend outside, the brighter it’ll glow. I’ve used the Icy Blue Sport band for a few months now and love it for this reason.

🪨 The same, excellent Rocky Point. I’m a big fan of Nomad’s Rocky Point bands thanks to their more durable, secure design that fits the Apple Watch Ultra perfectly. It’s staying exactly the same for the new Icy Blue version, using lightweight FKM material that’s completely waterproof and breathable. The aluminum closure pin keeps it secure on your wrist, and it seamlessly melts into the rest of your watch’s design for a clean look.

✨ Limited edition. The new Icy Blue Rocky Point band is a limited edition, according to Nomad, so you’ll want to pick one up as soon as possible.

🛍️ On sale now. You can pick up the new Rocky Point band from Nomad’s website for $79. It’s only available in a 49mm/46mm size, so those using smaller Apple Watches will have to skip this launch. You can pick between naturally-colored aluminum or black aluminum to match the color of your Apple Watch Ultra.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.