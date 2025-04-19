(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

⌚️ Apple is expected to launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 later this year

👀 The watch is rumored to include a number of upgrades over the Ultra 2

📆 I use the Ultra 2 every single day, and it’s hard for me to imagine using any other watch

🤔 However, if the Ultra 3 has these key upgrades, I might consider ditching it

I use the Apple Watch Ultra 2 every day to track my fitness, my sleep, and send my iPhone’s notifications to my wrist. Since I bought it last year, it’s become one of my favorite pieces of tech that I own, yet I’d consider ditching it if certain Apple Watch Ultra 3 rumors turned out to be true.

It’s going to take some convincing for me to give up my Ultra 2. After all, I have a unit that came with blood oxygen monitoring enabled, unlike all the newer ones. It also has a stellar design, a bright display, fast performance, and two-day battery life. It’s the best Apple Watch yet, so if I’m going to leave it for the Ultra 3, some of these rumors better come to fruition.

Here’s what I’ve been looking forward to most when it comes to the Ultra 3. If all of these things happen with Apple’s next adventure-ready Apple Watch, I might wind up ditching my Ultra 2 altogether come September, when we expect the Ultra 3 to launch.

📺 A bigger, better screen

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

I love a big screen. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a sizable 1.92-inch display, which is a hair smaller than the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10’s 1.96-inch screen. I’ve never found the Ultra 2’s to be too small, but I’ll absolutely take the extra size of the rumored Ultra 3’s screen.

Reports are a bit all over the place, but right now, it seems like the Ultra 3 could grow to 2.12 inches, which is big for any smartwatch. Apple could also switch to brighter MicroLED for the Ultra 3’s screen, or add LTPO technology for a faster refresh rate. Whatever the case, a pretty screen can do wonders for my purchasing decisions, so I’d definitely be tempted to trade in my Ultra 2 if the Ultra 3 had a big display upgrade.

⚡️ Better performance with more efficiency

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has solid performance, but I’ll always take a faster watch… as long as it comes with better efficiency.

The S9 SiP in the Ultra 2 has been great over the past 13 months, and I enjoy having two-day battery life. But rumor has it the Ultra 3 will get Apple’s next-gen S11 SiP, lining up with what we expect from the Series 11. That chip will likely give the Ultra a noticeable performance improvement, and it could improve efficiency if Apple optimizes it correctly.

Obviously, two days is already a lot for a watch like the Apple Watch, but I’ll happily take more whenever I can get it. If the S11 can extend endurance to three days and offer a performance boost, I’ll be a happy camper.

❤️ Health upgrades that add value

(Credit: Max Buondonno / The Shortcut)

Like many a Gen Z-er, I wear the Apple Watch on one wrist and a Whoop band on the other. Why? Because I love data and learning my fitness habits over time. Eventually, it’d be great to ditch the Whoop and go all-in on a smartwatch, but the Apple Watch can’t quite add the same value since the Whoop gives you better insights into recovery, trends over time, and proactive examples of how to improve.

The Apple Watch Ultra seems like the watch that should be delivering these features, and while Apple has done some catching up with the new Vitals app, it’s still an inferior experience since the interface isn’t as granular. If Apple can bring the Ultra 3’s fitness tracking experience closer to the Whoop, I’d ditch both devices in the blink of an eye.

Apple is expected to make some improvements to the health features on the Ultra 3. It’s rumored to include blood pressure monitoring with hypertension notifications. That’ll be great for many people susceptible to varying blood pressure, although I’m not sure I’ll use the feature a lot.

🛰️ Satellite connectivity

Full disclosure: I work in New York City and am rarely in areas where cellular coverage doesn’t exist. Satellite connectivity isn’t a requirement for my lifestyle, but I like to have peace of mind that the tech I have on me can help in any sitaution.

Rumors say the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get the same type of satellite connectivity as the iPhone, allowing you to connect to satellites in an emergency and get help when needed via text message. It’s a nice-to-have feature for a lot of folks, not a requirement. Still, it would be nice if my watch could literally save my life if I wind up in a sticky situation.

⌚️ Apple Watch Ultra 3 coverage continues

The Shortcut is tracking Apple Watch Ultra 3 leaks and rumors left and right, as well as all the latest on the Apple Watch Series 11. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage leading up to the devices’ launch later this year.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.