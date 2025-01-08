⌚️ Nomad has released its latest limited edition Apple Watch band

🥶 It’s called Icy Blue, and it can glow in the dark

💡 It’s the third glow-in-the-dark band from the company, following the Glow 2.0 from last year which was green

💰 The band costs $60 and is available on nomadgoods.com

Nomad has been one of our favorite Apple accessory makers for years, all thanks to the excellent quality of its iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and various charging hubs. To kick off 2025, the company has introduced a new version of its Sport band for Apple Watch called Icy Blue, and it can glow in the dark.

Nomad: Icy Blue Apple Watch band

(Credit: Nomad)

The new finish looks almost white during the day, with a slight hint of bright blue. It reminds me of the color of cotton candy or the blue iPhone 15. At night, the band comes to life and takes on a shade of blue similar to the Electric Blue color that Nomad introduced not long ago.

The Icy Blue band uses the same photoluminescence as the previous Glow bands by collecting light energy during the day and emitting it at night. I just got my sample from Nomad and the glow seems to be as bright as Glow 2.0, which was upgraded from the original model to glow even brighter at night.

Beyond the new finish, this is the same Sport band that Nomad has been shipping for Apple Watch users for years. It’s made of the same lightweight FKM material that’s fully waterproof and comfortable to wear, while the aluminum closure pin keeps it secure on your wrist. It also offers plenty of ventilation and takes little time to dry off.

If you want to grab the Icy Blue Apple Watch band, it’s currently available on Nomad’s website for $60. You’ll want to act fast since Nomad only made a limited amount, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop.