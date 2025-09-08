🙌 The Game Boy Advance Classics Nintendo Switch Online app has been updated for the Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo has quietly updated its Game Boy Advance Classics Nintendo Switch Online app for Switch 2.

Although no new games have been added in the West (Japan received Magical Vacation), Nintendo has improved how the Game Boy Advance app works on the Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld mode.

Previously, games would display at 720p, which looked fantastic on the Nintendo Switch. However, things looked a little blurry on the Switch 2's 1080p screen because of the lower resolution.

However, the GBA Switch Online app now supports 1080p in handheld mode, which is a welcome change.

Other changes include the option to hold the analog stick in any direction when the GBA app loads to get the classic boot-up screen, including the Game Boy Advance's iconic startup sound.

Like the SNES, N64 and GameCube Nintendo Switch Online apps, support for button remapping has also been introduced, allowing you to tweak the controls to your liking.

Nintendo keeps slowly improving its existing offering of Switch Online games for Switch 2 owners, as well as bringing new games to the service.

Nintendo finally brought a new N64 mature game after almost a year and recently added the cult classic Chibi-Robo to the GameCube library.

